What's the story

Kiara Advani is reportedly on board for the upcoming supernatural comedy, Shakti Shalini, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The film will be part of Maddock's ambitious expansion of its horror-comedy universe, which features eight interconnected films scheduled to release over the next four years.

The production house announced this lineup on January 2, with Thama and Shakti Shalini being the first two releases of 2025.