Kiara Advani in talks to lead Maddock's 'Shakti Shalini': Report
What's the story
Kiara Advani is reportedly on board for the upcoming supernatural comedy, Shakti Shalini, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.
The film will be part of Maddock's ambitious expansion of its horror-comedy universe, which features eight interconnected films scheduled to release over the next four years.
The production house announced this lineup on January 2, with Thama and Shakti Shalini being the first two releases of 2025.
Film details
'Shakti Shalini' to feature Advani in a unique narrative
Shakti Shalini, which will be released in cinemas on December 31, will see Advani in the lead, reported Peeping Moon.
The film draws inspiration from Indian folklore and will take a different narrative route, setting it apart from its predecessors in the horror-comedy universe.
The film will go on floors around April-May 2025. This will be the fifth standalone movie in Maddock's horror-comedy universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Thama.
Director's profile
Ajitpal Singh to direct 'Shakti Shalini'
Ajitpal Singh, who has worked on critically acclaimed projects like Fire in the Mountains and the SonyLIV series Tabbar, has reportedly been selected to direct Shakti Shalini.
This is an interesting choice considering Singh's knack for creating intense and emotionally charged narratives.
To note, his short film Rammat-Gammat (My Best Friend's Shoes) won an award at the Oberhausen International Short Film Festival in 2018.
Career moves
Advani's upcoming projects and potential collaboration
Currently, Advani is looking forward to the release of Ram Charan's pan-India film, Game Changer, which is slated to hit theaters on Friday (January 10).
She will also be seen in this year's biggest Hindi film, War 2, on August 14. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
Her upcoming projects include Ranveer Singh's Don 3, releasing in 2026.