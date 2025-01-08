'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' finally locks release date
What's the story
Geek Pictures India has announced the theatrical release date for the anime adaptation of Valmiki's epic, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.
The film will premiere in Indian theaters on January 24, 2025. This debut will see a 4K remaster with enhanced audio for an immersive cinematic experience.
It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and the original English version.
Cultural significance
'Ramayana' film: A celebration of Indian culture
Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures India, said he was excited about the release.
He said, "Ramayana is not just a story—it is a legacy that continues to inspire people across generations."
"At Geek Pictures India, we are deeply honored to introduce this beloved epic to fans and newcomers alike... This is more than a film—it's a celebration of our culture that bridges generations, showcasing India's heritage through the unparalleled artistry of Japanese anime."
Creative adaptation
'Ramayana' film: A creative collaboration with V Vijayendra Prasad
The film's creative adaptation has been supervised by legendary screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, who has written blockbusters like Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
The aim was to make sure that the film remained faithful to the spirit of the Ramayana while appealing to modern-day audiences.
This release is a landmark cultural moment, reaching places where Japanese anime has never been shown before.
Release adjustment
'Ramayana' film: A change in release strategy
Initially, the animated film was slated to premiere with new dubs on October 18, last year. However, Geek Pictures India chose to push the release date.
The company said that this decision reflects its commitment to ensuring that "this iconic masterpiece reaches every corner of our vast country."
Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama's trailer will drop on Friday, January 10.
Star-studded voices
'Ramayana' film: A look at the voice cast
The film has been directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki. In its previous Hindi avatar, Arun Govil had voiced Rama, Namrata Sawhney had played Sita, and the late Amrish Puri had voiced Raavan.
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was the narrator of the film.
Geek Pictures India, in association with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, will distribute the film across India.