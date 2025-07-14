Here's when Apple will unveil the iPhone 17 lineup

Apple is expected to launch its latest iPhone 17 series in the second week of September, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. The tech giant has a tradition of hosting an event in early September for new iPhones and this year will be no different. Gurman noted that Apple usually schedules these events after Labor Day, which falls on September 1 this year.

Event scheduling Apple prefers Tuesdays for its events Gurman also pointed out that Apple prefers Tuesdays for its events, though there have been exceptions in recent years. He said a Monday event on September 8 is possible but more likely are dates like September 9 or 10. The tech giant avoids Friday events and has also skipped launches on September 11 out of respect for certain occasions.

Historical pattern Gurman shared a historical pattern of past events Gurman also shared a historical pattern of Apple's past September events where iPhones were launched. Out of the last 10 such events, five were on Tuesdays and one was on a Monday. The exception was an October 2020 event due to production issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even then, Apple managed to hold it in the second week of that month.