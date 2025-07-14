'Putin talks nice but...': Trump to give Ukraine Patriot missiles 

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine . "We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need," Trump said on Sunday, though he did not specify how many systems would be sent. The announcement comes ahead of a diplomatic push with the US special envoy's visit to Ukraine and Trump's meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington.

Sanctions possibility Trump hints at new sanctions against Russia Trump has also hinted at the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Russia. "Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then he bombs everybody in the evening," he said, expressing his disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump also said that Washington would not be paying for the weapons. "We're not paying anything for them. But we will get them Patriots, which they desperately need," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Arms deal US reverses decision to pause arms deliveries to Kyiv The US has reversed its earlier decision to pause some arms deliveries to Kyiv. Instead, a new deal has been announced where the European Union will reimburse the US for certain weapons sent to Ukraine. "We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military, and they're going to pay us 100% for them," Trump said, calling it "business" for the United States.

Sanctions bill Bipartisan bill proposed in US Senate On Sunday, a bipartisan bill was proposed in the US Senate that would give Trump "sledgehammer" sanctions against Russia. The legislation would allow Trump to impose 500% tariffs on countries supporting Russia's actions. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said this could include economies like China, India, or Brazil. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the proposed bill as leverage to bring peace closer and ensure meaningful diplomacy.