Trump threatens BRICS nations with additional 10% tariff

US President Donald Trump has threatened BRICS member nations with a 10% additional tariff. The warning was issued on his social media platform, Truth Social. He said any country supporting the "anti-American" policies of the bloc will be charged this extra tariff. There would be no exceptions to this policy, he added in his post.

Global reaction BRICS leaders called Trump's tariffs 'indiscriminate' The leaders of the BRICS bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have expressed serious concerns over Trump's blanket tariffs. They called them "indiscriminate" and a threat to global economic stability. In a joint statement after their summit in Rio de Janeiro, they said they were concerned about unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade and violate WTO rules.

Trade impact Expanded BRICS group united against Washington's trade practices The expanded BRICS group now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Together they account for nearly half of the world's population and some 40% of global GDP. Despite their differences on many issues, these countries have united against what they see as Washington's increasingly unilateral trade practices under Trump. The summit communique described such tariffs as "illegal and arbitrary," warning they could "further reduce global trade."