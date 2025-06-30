Netanyahu's corruption trial delayed amid Trump's 'witch hunt' comments  

An Israeli court has postponed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's corruption trial that was scheduled to be held this week after he requested a delay. The Jerusalem district court accepted the request on classified diplomatic and security grounds. The decision comes after United States President Donald Trump demanded that the case be thrown out, calling the case against Netanyahu a "witch hunt." Trump had suggested that the trial could interfere with Netanyahu's negotiations with Hamas and Iran.

Legal arguments Court changes decision after hearing arguments from Netanyahu Netanyahu's lawyers had initially requested a postponement, citing security issues after a ceasefire with Iran and ongoing conflict in Gaza. They argued that the prime minister needed to focus on these matters instead of testifying in court. The court had rejected this request then but changed its decision after hearing arguments from Netanyahu, the military intelligence chief, and the Mossad head. The ruling was published online by Netanyahu's Likud party.

Trial details Netanyahu on trial for bribery, fraud, breach of trust Netanyahu has been on trial since May 2020 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. He was indicted in 2019. He is accused of accepting over $260,000 worth of luxury items from billionaires in exchange for political favors. In other cases, he allegedly sought better coverage from Israeli media outlets. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and calls the trial politically motivated.