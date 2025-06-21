Israel strikes Iran's Isfahan nuclear site again amid missile attack

Israel launched a second wave of airstrikes on Iran 's Isfahan nuclear facility shortly after Tehran fired five ballistic missiles at central Israel. The latest strike followed the initial attacks on June 13, which targeted both nuclear and military sites in Iran. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deployed around 50 fighter jets for the bombing of Iranian positions.

Targeted facilities Isfahan site key to Iran's nuclear program The Isfahan site is a key component of Iran's nuclear program, containing a uranium conversion facility and a nuclear fuel fabrication plant. An Israeli official said the latest strikes were part of a larger campaign, hitting "a couple more centrifuge production sites" in recent days. He stressed that these repeated attacks have "dealt a severe blow to Iran's centrifuge production capabilities."

Retaliation strike Iran fires missiles at Israel in response to airstrikes In response to the Israeli airstrikes, Iran fired five ballistic missiles at central Israel. The missiles triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and nearby areas around 2:40am. However, all incoming missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses. Although no injuries or direct hits were reported, debris from one interception caused a fire on an apartment building's roof, which was quickly extinguished by fire crews.

Defense response Iran launched over 470 missiles at Israel since June 13 Since June 13, Iran has reportedly launched over 470 ballistic missiles and around 1,000 drones at Israel. The Israeli Air Force (IAF) intercepted 40 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight and targeted launchers preparing to strike Israel. On Saturday night, the IAF also targeted missile launchers and a dual-barrel UAV launcher in Isfahan that were prepared to attack Israel.