CBI files ₹800cr dredging project scam case against ex-officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against former officials of Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). The case pertains to alleged irregularities worth over ₹800 crore in the Capital Dredging Project near Mumbai . The project aimed to deepen ship navigational channels for larger cargo vessels.

Accused identified Names of individuals and companies involved in the case The CBI's FIR names former JNPT chief engineer Sunil Kumar Madabhavi and former TCE project director Devdutt Bose. It also includes Boskalis Smit India LLP and Jan De Nul Dredging India Pvt Ltd. The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating under IPC Section 120-B and 420, and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Investigation progress CBI's action follows 3-year preliminary inquiry into allegations The CBI's action comes after a three-year preliminary inquiry into allegations of inflated estimates and manipulation of competition. The FIR was registered on Wednesday, leading to searches at five locations in Mumbai and Chennai. These included residences of Madabhavi and Bose, as well as offices of private companies involved in the project.

Evidence collected Documents related to capital dredging project seized during searches During these searches, the CBI recovered several documents related to the Capital Dredging Project. Digital devices and documents showing investments made by public servants were also seized. The agency is now examining these recovered materials as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in this major infrastructure project.

Project irregularities FIR details and allegations against officials The FIR alleges that JNPT officials and TCE executives favored foreign bidders by manipulating tender conditions. It also accuses them of violating the Competition Commission of India guidelines through complementary bidding. The inquiry found a criminal conspiracy that resulted in a wrongful loss of ₹365.90 crore for phase I and ₹438 crore for phase II due to over-dredging activities.