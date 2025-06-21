Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, sparks backlash
What's the story
Pakistan's decision to nominate former United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize has sparked a major controversy. The Pakistani government justified its nomination by citing Trump's "decisive diplomatic intervention" during recent tensions between India and Pakistan. However, this has been met with criticism from within Pakistan, with activists and former officials questioning the move.
Backlash
Journalist Zahid Hussain calls it 'pathetic'
Pakistani journalist Zahid Hussain slammed the government's decision, calling it "pathetic" to nominate someone who supported Israel's actions in Gaza. He tweeted, "Trump has called Israel's attack on Iran 'excellent.' And the Pakistani government has recommended him for the Nobel Peace Prize." Former UN ambassador Maleeha Lodhi also criticized the move as unfortunate and not representative of Pakistani views.
Activism
Activists slam nomination
Activists have also slammed the decision, with Rida Rashid calling it "zero dignity" for recommending Trump amid ongoing violence in Gaza. Noor-e-Maryam Kanwer accused Pakistan of being a "rentier state." Senator Allama Raja Nasir called the nomination "deeply misguided and ethically hollow," arguing that it undermines peace and justice principles.
Official stance
Pakistan defends decision, India rejects 3rd-party mediation
Officially, Pakistan has defended its decision by citing Trump's "robust diplomatic engagement" in recent hostilities. "I won't get a Nobel Prize for stopping the war between India and Pakistan," Trump had posted on Truth Social, his social media platform. The timing of the nomination is also notable as it comes after Trump offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue. However, India has rejected any third-party mediation on Kashmir, maintaining it as an integral part of its territory.