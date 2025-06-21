Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, sparks backlash

Pakistan's decision to nominate former United States President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize has sparked a major controversy. The Pakistani government justified its nomination by citing Trump's "decisive diplomatic intervention" during recent tensions between India and Pakistan. However, this has been met with criticism from within Pakistan, with activists and former officials questioning the move.

Backlash Journalist Zahid Hussain calls it 'pathetic' Pakistani journalist Zahid Hussain slammed the government's decision, calling it "pathetic" to nominate someone who supported Israel's actions in Gaza. He tweeted, "Trump has called Israel's attack on Iran 'excellent.' And the Pakistani government has recommended him for the Nobel Peace Prize." Former UN ambassador Maleeha Lodhi also criticized the move as unfortunate and not representative of Pakistani views.

Activism Activists slam nomination Activists have also slammed the decision, with Rida Rashid calling it "zero dignity" for recommending Trump amid ongoing violence in Gaza. Noor-e-Maryam Kanwer accused Pakistan of being a "rentier state." Senator Allama Raja Nasir called the nomination "deeply misguided and ethically hollow," arguing that it undermines peace and justice principles.