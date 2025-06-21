Iran could develop nuclear weapon soon, clarifies Tulsi Gabbard

United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has clarified her stance on Iran's nuclear capabilities after President Donald Trump publicly disagreed with her. In a post on X, Gabbard said her earlier comments about Iran not building a nuclear weapon were taken "out of context." She affirmed that Iran could be close to developing a nuclear weapon within weeks to months if it decides to finalize assembly, aligning with Trump's concerns.

Testimony contrast Gabbard relayed to Congress that US intel believed Iran wasn't... In March, Tulsi Gabbard, a former US Representative, relayed to Congress that US intelligence believed Iran wasn't building a nuclear weapon. However, on Friday, Trump publicly disagreed with the assessment she relayed. "She is wrong," he said when asked about her comments. This was the second time in a week that Trump contradicted Gabbard on this issue, having earlier said "I don't care what she says" on Monday.

Clarification issued 'Testimony taken out of context...': Gabbard posts on X In response to public disagreement with President Trump, Gabbard posted on X, "The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division." She added that the US has intelligence indicating Iran could produce a nuclear weapon within weeks or months if it decides to finalize assembly. This statement aligns her with Trump's and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's concerns about the immediacy of the threat posed by Iran.

Twitter Post Gabbard's post on X The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalize the… pic.twitter.com/mYxjpJY2ud — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 20, 2025