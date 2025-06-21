World's largest LEGO park opens in China on July 5

Legoland Shanghai, the world's largest LEGO theme park, is set to open on July 5. The park features a miniature version of the Shanghai waterfront and skyscrapers from the Lujiazui financial district made entirely of colorful plastic bricks. It is China 's first Legoland resort and has eight themed areas including Ninjago, Lego Friends, and Monkie Kid lands.

Park features Overall experience seems positive The park's attractions may not be as grand as some visitors expected, but the overall experience seems to be positive. "I thought it would be huge, but it turned out to be half of the scale I dreamed... But the attractions are beyond my expectation," said seven-year-old Lyu Xiaole who got a pre-opening ticket. The park is run by a joint venture between Merlin Entertainments and Shanghai Jinshan District local government.

Design Mini replica of Shanghai's waterfront The "Miniland" building at Legoland Shanghai features a replica of downtown Shanghai and its waterfront. The skyscrapers are placed opposite the colonial-era buildings along the Bund promenade. It took 168,000 hours and over 20 million bricks to create these Miniland structures. "I think it's best to play LEGO in Legoland because I have much less LEGO at my place," said seven-year-old Shen Jieqi.