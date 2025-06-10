What's the story

BYJU'S, the troubled edtech giant, has sold off two of its American assets - coding platform Tynker and kids' learning platform Epic.

The sales were approved by a US bankruptcy court.

Computer science education company CodeHS acquired Tynker for just $2.2 million in cash, a far cry from the $200 million BYJU'S had paid in 2021 to acquire it through a cash-and-stock deal.