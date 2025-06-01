China accuses US's Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at security forum
What's the story
China has lodged a formal protest with the United States over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Hegseth of "vilifying" China and ignoring regional peace efforts.
The ministry described his comments as "deplorable" and "intended to sow division," accusing him of adopting a Cold War mentality and falsely labeling China a threat.
Defense spending
Hegseth's remarks on China and Indo-Pacific defense spending
Hegseth had urged allies in the Indo-Pacific to boost their defense budgets, citing a "real and potentially imminent" threat from China.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the United States of deploying offensive weaponry in the South China Sea, adding that these actions are escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.
The US military has deployed Typhon launchers to the Philippines this year, capable of targeting both China and Russia from Luzon Island.
Maritime disputes
China-Philippines maritime tensions and Taiwan warning
China and the Philippines have been at loggerheads over territorial claims in the South China Sea, leading to increased maritime confrontations.
The Chinese ministry also cautioned the US against escalating tensions over Taiwan.
Hegseth had warned that any attempt by China to take control of Taiwan would have "devastating consequences."
This comes as Beijing continues its push for "reunification" with Taiwan, which has rejected China's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.