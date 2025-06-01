What's the story

China has lodged a formal protest with the United States over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused Hegseth of "vilifying" China and ignoring regional peace efforts.

The ministry described his comments as "deplorable" and "intended to sow division," accusing him of adopting a Cold War mentality and falsely labeling China a threat.