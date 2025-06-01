'Stop blaming others': India slams Pakistan at UN meet
India has rejected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's comments on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling them unwarranted.
The rebuttal came during a United Nations conference on glaciers in Tajikistan.
Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh accused Pakistan of violating the treaty by supporting cross-border terrorism.
He said, "We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum."
Treaty suspension
India's suspension of treaty follows Pahalgam terror attack
India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 civilians.
New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of backing cross-border terrorism as part of a proxy war against India.
Sharif had earlier called India's decision to suspend the treaty "weaponization of water" and "unilateral and illegal."
Reassessment call
India highlights need for reassessment of treaty obligations
Singh stressed that fundamental changes since the treaty was signed necessitate a reassessment of its obligations.
These changes include technological advancements, demographic shifts, climate change, and the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism.
He said Pakistan should stop blaming India for breaching the treaty when it itself violates it through terrorism.
The minister also emphasized that honoring the treaty in good faith is crucial as per its preamble's spirit of goodwill and friendship.