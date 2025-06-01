This visa is your safest bet to secure Green Card
Indian students in the United States and those planning to study there are now looking at the EB-5 visa program as a way to get permanent residency (Green Card).
The interest in this route has more than doubled in recent months, immigration lawyers say.
The spike comes after recent changes in US visa regulations, including a halt on new F-1 visa appointments and stricter scrutiny of student records by the Donald Trump administration.
EB-5 applications soar amid visa scrutiny
The EB-5 visa program requires foreign investors to invest $800,000 (around ₹7 crore) for a chance at permanent residency.
Rajneesh Pathak, Founder of Global North Residency and Citizenship, an immigration law firm, said there has been a "sharp jump in EB-5 applications."
Unlike previous years when mostly H-1B visa holders applied, F-1 visa holders' interest has risen by 100% in recent months.
Political climate impacts student choices
The current political climate in the US has made parents wary, with many opting for EB-5 to secure their children's futures.
Akshat Gupta of US Immigration Fund said there has been a 100% jump in F-1 visa holders seeking EB-5 this year compared to last one.
Navneet S Chugh from US law firm Chugh LLP also noted an increase in consultations from students who are worried about how US politics could affect their status.
EB-5 visa route offers flexibility, security to students
Davies and Associates' Mark Davies said current I-526E adjudication timelines are much faster than in previous years, with some cases being processed in as little as three months.
This flexibility permits applicants to live and work freely in the US while their Green Card cases are pending.
Students holding a Green Card have certain legal protections that F-1 visa holders do not have.