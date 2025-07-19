Massive 210-feet asteroid to make close approach to Earth today

Aten classification

Asteroid does not pose any threat to Earth

Asteroid 2018 BY6 belongs to the Aten group, a category of space rocks that often cross Earth's orbit. However, NASA has confirmed that this particular asteroid does not pose any threat to our planet. For an asteroid to be considered dangerous, it must be over 85 meters wide and come within 7.4 million kilometers of Earth. Although the asteroid is relatively close, it falls short of the size threshold for being classified as dangerous.