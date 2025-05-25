Valid Green Card holders might be deported for this reason
What's the story
A valid Green Card is not enough to stop deportation anymore.
In a shocking incident, a woman faced issues at immigration in Puerto Rico despite having her Permanent Employment Certification (PERM) approved.
She had left the US for a trip and forgot her original travel permit. Hence, her husband sent her a scanned copy of the document, hoping it would suffice for re-entry.
However, immigration authorities did not accept it, and she was subsequently deported without a detailed explanation.
Legal implications
Woman faces fraud accusations, PERM process to restart
The incident has taken a turn for the worse as the woman is now accused of fraud for attempting to re-enter the US with a photocopy of her travel permit.
Her immigration lawyer has said they will have to start the PERM process all over again due to this incident.
This could mean months or even years of lost time and resources for the woman.
System scrutiny
Immigration system's strictness leaves immigrants vulnerable
This incident highlights the strict nature of the American immigration system, which can be unforgiving even in cases of honest mistakes.
The woman's experience serves as a reminder to immigrants about how one small error can lead to huge consequences.
Even with approved documents in hand, immigrants are still under constant scrutiny and any misstep could result in severe repercussions.