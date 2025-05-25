What's the story

A valid Green Card is not enough to stop deportation anymore.

In a shocking incident, a woman faced issues at immigration in Puerto Rico despite having her Permanent Employment Certification (PERM) approved.

She had left the US for a trip and forgot her original travel permit. Hence, her husband sent her a scanned copy of the document, hoping it would suffice for re-entry.

However, immigration authorities did not accept it, and she was subsequently deported without a detailed explanation.