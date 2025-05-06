Many in US, Western Europe think WW3 imminent: Poll
What's the story
A new YouGov poll has shown that many Americans and Western Europeans think a third global conflict could erupt in the next 10 years.
The survey, conducted ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, found tensions with Russia as the most likely trigger for such a war.
The sentiment is particularly strong among respondents from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United States of America.
Nuclear fears
Respondents express concerns over potential nuclear conflict
The poll also found that most respondents expect any future conflict to include nuclear weapons.
Between 57%-73% think a third world war would cause more casualties than those witnessed during World War II (1939-1945).
However, many (25%-44%) believe it would cause the deaths of most people in the world.
Participation expectations
Most expect their countries to be involved in potential conflict
Most respondents expect their country to be involved in such a war (66% in Italy to 89% in the UK).
However, few believe their armed forces would be able to defend them from such an attack. This ranged from 16% in Italy to 44% in France.
In the US, 71% of respondents expressed confidence in their military's capabilities.
War catalysts
Russia and Islamic terrorism seen as potential triggers for war
According to the poll, 72-82% of Western Europeans and 69% of Americans believe Russia is most likely to trigger another world war.
Islamic terrorism is also considered a potential trigger. However, many Europeans reported concerns regarding tensions with the US, too.
Majorities in Spain (58%), Germany (55%), and France (53%) consider it a major or moderate threat to continental peace.
Education relevance
Importance of teaching about past wars emphasized
The poll also highlighted the need to educate younger generations about events in World War II and earlier conflicts.
Overwhelming majorities (82%-90%) of Western Europeans and Americans think World War II should be taught in schools.
Between 72%-87% believe the events leading up to it are still relevant today.
Between 45% and 56% of Western Europeans and Americans also believed the EU had been a significant contributor to the absence of conflict.