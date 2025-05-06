Dozens arrested after masked pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Washington University building
What's the story
More than two dozen pro-Palestinian protesters have been arrested after they occupied an engineering building at the University of Washington on Monday (local time).
The protestors are asking the university to sever its ties with Boeing over the aerospace company's military contracts and supply of arms used in the Gaza conflict.
The Interdisciplinary Engineering Building was partly funded by a $10 million donation from Boeing, according to university records.
Protest details
Protesters' actions and university response
The protest started shortly before the building was set to close, confirmed Victor Balta, university spokesperson.
"Individuals who mostly covered their faces blocked access to two streets outside the building, blocked entrances and exits to the building, and ignited fires in two dumpsters on a street outside," he told CNN.
He added that about 30 people inside the building were arrested on various charges.
Twitter Post
Protest at the University of Washington
Breaking: Several law enforcement agencies have arrived on scene to break up the criminal Gaza occupation at the University of Washington.— Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) May 6, 2025
Authorities have issued an order to disperse of face arrest. pic.twitter.com/fBDcz5y6ub
Group details
Demands and affiliations of the protest group
The protesters demanded that the building be named after a teenage engineering student who was allegedly killed in an airstrike in Gaza.
The demonstration was reportedly organized by Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (SUPER) UW, a student group fighting for Palestinian rights.
Their social media posts said, "UW students are occupying the Boeing-funded Engineering Building on campus to protest the university's ties to Boeing."
University stance
University condemns group's actions, reiterates commitment to oppose antisemitism
Balta condemned SUPER UW's comments regarding the occupation as "antisemitic," claiming the university won't be cowed down by such conduct.
"The University will not be intimidated by this sort of offensive and destructive behavior and will continue to oppose antisemitism in all its forms," Balta said.
He added any students among those arrested would be referred to the Student Conduct Office.
Protest history
History of protests and university's previous actions
This isn't the first protest by SUPER UW against Boeing's involvement with the engineering building.
In February, they organized a march that saw the participation of about 150 people.
The university has seen continuous campus protests over the last year, including a pro-Palestinian encampment that went on for weeks.
Last May, after antisemitic and violent graffiti was found on several buildings, the university president called for the encampment's dismantling, CNN reported.