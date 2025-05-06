What's the story

Balvinder Singh Sahni, a leading Indian businessman in Dubai, has been sentenced to five years in jail for money laundering.

The Dubai court also ordered confiscation of AED 150 million (approximately ₹344 crore) from Sahni, popularly known as 'Abu Sabah,' last week.

He was convicted of laundering AED 150 million through a chain of shell companies and fake invoices, according to a report by Gulf News.