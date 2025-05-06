Who's Balvinder Singh, Indian-origin billionaire jailed in Dubai and why
What's the story
Balvinder Singh Sahni, a leading Indian businessman in Dubai, has been sentenced to five years in jail for money laundering.
The Dubai court also ordered confiscation of AED 150 million (approximately ₹344 crore) from Sahni, popularly known as 'Abu Sabah,' last week.
He was convicted of laundering AED 150 million through a chain of shell companies and fake invoices, according to a report by Gulf News.
Co-defendant
Sahni's son convicted in same case
Sahni, chairman of RSG Group and a celebrity in Dubai's elite circles, was convicted along with 33 others. His son was among the other accused.
The Dubai Fourth Criminal Court fined Sahni AED 500,000 and sentenced him to five years in prison on money laundering charges.
He was also ordered to be deported after completion of the sentence.
Profile
Sahni's extravagant lifestyle and business ventures
Sahni is famous for his ostentatious displays of wealth. He once spent $9 million on a coveted license plate for one of his Rolls-Royce cars.
His company, RSG Group, operates in the UAE, the US, India, and other countries.
In Dubai Sports City, he reportedly owns Qasr Sabah residential buildings; the Burj Sabah apartment complex in Jumeirah Village Circle; commercial property in Bay Square Business Bay; and a five-star hotel, Sabah Dubai.
Legal proceedings
Investigation and conviction details
Sahni's case was first registered at the Bur Dubai Police Station in 2024 before being moved to the Public Prosecution.
Investigators found evidence of a sophisticated laundering operation through shell companies, fake commercial partnerships, and suspicious financial transactions across the UAE and abroad.
The Dubai Fourth Criminal Court convicted him in May 2025.
Authorities have also confiscated electronic devices, documents, and financial records as part of the investigation.