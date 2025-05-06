Bright green fireball lights up the sky: What is it?
What's the story
A bright green fireball has been spotted in the sky across several western US states.
The American Meteor Society received several reports from Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Colorado as well as Alberta in Canada. The thing was especially bright and large over Utah.
Videos of the fireball show the object streaking across the sky over Salt Lake City and Deaver in Wyoming.
Witnesses
Eyewitnesses describe the fireball's appearance
Eyewitness accounts from Jackson, Wyoming described the fireball as "like a firework falling down from the sky!"
Another witness noted its extraordinary brightness compared to regular shooting stars.
One observer from Garland, Utah initially mistook it for a crashing plane due to its speed and brightness.
A Kaysville, Utah resident described it as "massive in the sky," with an appearance similar to a coin held at arm's length.
Meteor shower
Possible connection to Eta Aquarids
NASA suggests this fireball could be linked to the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which peaks in early May every year.
Famous for their speedy entry into Earth's atmosphere, these meteors could have accounted for the rapid descent of this particular fireball.
Jason Trump, a NASA Solar System Ambassador, speculated its green color could be due to nickel - "a very common metal to find in objects that are natural from space."