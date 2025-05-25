What's the story

Russia has launched a major attack on Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv, resulting in at least 13 deaths across the country.

The assault came hours after the two countries started a massive prisoner swap.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine, with most of the focus on Kyiv.

Despite air defenses intercepting six missiles and 245 drones, several regions, including Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv, were hit.