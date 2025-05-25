Russia bombards Ukraine, kills 13 as prisoner swap continues
What's the story
Russia has launched a major attack on Ukraine, including its capital, Kyiv, resulting in at least 13 deaths across the country.
The assault came hours after the two countries started a massive prisoner swap.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones at Ukraine, with most of the focus on Kyiv.
Despite air defenses intercepting six missiles and 245 drones, several regions, including Dnipro, Odesa, and Kharkiv, were hit.
City impact
Kyiv's mayor reports extensive damage from Russian attack
Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said the attack caused fires and left debris across the city.
Explosions and sirens were heard throughout Kyiv as residents sought shelter.
Ukrainian parliament member Kira Rudik described her experience during the bombardment as "terrifying," likening it to "Armageddon."
The assault on Kyiv is being described as one of the largest air attacks the city has faced in this war.
Swap progress
Prisoner swap continues amid ongoing conflict
The attack on Kyiv came after Russia and Ukraine had begun a large-scale prisoner exchange.
The second stage of the swap saw 307 prisoners exchanged between the two nations. This is part of an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side, a result of recent peace talks in Istanbul.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that 697 people have been brought home so far through this process.
Sanction appeal
Ukraine calls for stronger sanctions against Russia
Following the attacks, Zelenskyy urged international partners to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.
He said these measures are necessary to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into agreeing to a ceasefire.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also slammed Russia's actions.
"This is Russia's response to international peace efforts and a clear evidence that increased sanctions pressure on Moscow is necessary to accelerate the peace process," Sybiha said.
Russian claim
Russia claims interception of Ukrainian drones over its territory
Meanwhile, Russia's defense ministry claimed to have intercepted 94 Ukrainian drones over its territory, mainly in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.
The city of Yelets in Russia's Lipetsk region was targeted for the second day, including in an industrial area, the local governor said.
Despite these developments, no further peace talks are scheduled between Ukraine and Russia at this time.