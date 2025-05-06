Trump bans federal funding for 'gain-of-function' research: What is it?
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that restricts federal funding for controversial scientific research called "gain-of-function."
The "dual-use" research involves experimenting with viruses and other pathogens to get an idea of how they could affect public health.
The purpose is to find out how these infectious agents could turn more transmissible or cause more severe illnesses.
Risk assessment
Concerns over potential pandemics
Gain-of-function research has been controversial for decades.
Critics warn that scientists might unknowingly make a more dangerous pathogen in their labs.
These concerns have resulted in several decades-long efforts to closely monitor and regulate this kind of research.
COVID-19 even further inflamed the debate: many speculated the disease emerged from a lab accident in Wuhan, China.
Implementation
Trump's executive order aims to enhance oversight
White House Secretary Will Scharf said, "Many people believe that gain-of-function research was one of the key causes of the COVID pandemic."
Trump's executive order "provides powerful new tools to enforce the ban on federal funding for gain-of-function research abroad."
It would also enhance other oversight mechanisms on the issue and establish a comprehensive strategy to ensure safe biomedical research.
Mixed reactions
Scientists call for better oversight, not a ban
Despite the controversy over gain-of-function research, many scientists say better oversight is needed because of potential risks.
However, some worry a moratorium would impede safe research necessary to prevent or respond to future pandemics.
Kristin Matthews of Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy warned against a ban, saying it would hinder efforts to quickly identify new treatments and preventative measures in case of another pandemic.
Funding restrictions
Executive order blocks US funding for foreign research
Trump's executive order would prohibit US funding of gain-of-function research in "countries of concern," including China and Iran.
It also bans US dollars from "contributing to foreign research likely to cause another pandemic."
The order seeks to improve safety and security of biological research without stifling US innovation, a White House fact sheet said.
Official endorsements
Officials support funding restriction
Many Trump administration officials have supported the funding restriction.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. congratulated Trump for his "courage and vision."
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, termed it a "historic day," arguing that such research doesn't guard us against pandemics or other countries, and entails risks of accidental leaks leading to pandemics.