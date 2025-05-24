US: FDA greenlights China's 1st painkiller to combat fentanyl overdoses
What's the story
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Qamzova, a groundbreaking painkiller created by Delova, a biotech company based in Nanjing, China.
The non-opioid drug is intended to help curb deaths due to fentanyl overdoses.
Qamzova is the world's first long-acting injectable analgesic that provides 24-hour pain relief with a single daily injection.
Pain relief
Qamzova: A new player in pain management
Qamzova falls under the category of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) drugs, much like popular painkillers such as aspirin and ibuprofen.
However, it contains a much higher dose of meloxicam, a component commonly used to alleviate inflammation and pain.
Clinical trials, according to Sino Biopharmaceutical, the Chinese company that holds commercial rights to Qamzova, have shown its ability to reduce opioid consumption after surgery.
Overdose crisis
Potential solution to the US overdose crisis
Qamzova provides a safer, long-lasting treatment option for moderate to severe pain, directly tackling the US overdose crisis fueled by addictive opioids like fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a synthetic drug linked to tens of thousands of annual deaths.
The launch of Qamzova underscores China's increasing role in the development of innovative medicine and gives healthcare professionals a critical tool to minimize opioid dependence and improve patient recovery.