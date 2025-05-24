What's the story

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Qamzova, a groundbreaking painkiller created by Delova, a biotech company based in Nanjing, China.

The non-opioid drug is intended to help curb deaths due to fentanyl overdoses.

Qamzova is the world's first long-acting injectable analgesic that provides 24-hour pain relief with a single daily injection.