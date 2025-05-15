Should you skip breakfast? Here's what science says
What's the story
We have been conditioned to believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, recent arguments have reignited debates on if skipping the breakfast is really bad for health.
From what I can tell, this article will bust common misconceptions about the same by looking at different angles and opinions.
Let's see how breakfast habits may/may not affect your daily lives.
Metabolism
Metabolism and breakfast myths
Another common misconception is that skipping breakfast slows down metabolism.
While eating in the morning can kickstart metabolic processes, studies show that overall daily calorie intake and expenditure are more significant factors in metabolism regulation than meal timing alone.
So, those who skip breakfast but maintain balanced meals throughout the day may not experience adverse effects on their metabolism.
Weight control
Weight management considerations
Another common myth is that skipping breakfast makes you gain weight.
Some studies indicate that breakfast eaters are generally healthier weight-wise, but that doesn't mean there's causation.
Perhaps it's because of other lifestyle choices of regular breakfast eaters.
For some, skipping breakfast could even help cut down on calories overall, if they don't make up for it later on.
Cognitive performance
Cognitive function and morning meals
There's a belief that breakfast improves brain function and alertness during the day.
While some studies show that memory and attention improve after a morning meal, others see no major difference between people who eat or skip it.
Everyone's body reacts differently; hence, you should eat in the morning if you want, based on how alert you feel mentally.
Nutrient balance
Nutrient intake implications
Breakfast presents an opportunity to eat healthy, nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, whole grains, and dairy products.
These are crucial for health, provided you eat them regularly as part of a balanced diet.
It's not just about one meal but the entire day that counts, depending on your taste and dietary requirement.