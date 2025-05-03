What's the story

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the consumption of gene-edited pigs, developed by UK-based biotechnology firm Pig Improvement Company (PIC).

The company used CRISPR, a powerful gene-editing tool, to develop pigs resistant to Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS), a viral infection common among swine globally.

Matt Culbertson, COO at PIC, said, "We have spent years conducting extensive research...and working with the FDA to gain approval," in a statement to the National Pig Association in the UK.