US: Social media of Gaza-linked visa applicants to be reviewed
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration has ordered a social media review for all US visa applicants with connections to the Gaza Strip, according to a State Department cable obtained by Reuters.
The move is part of a wider effort to intensify the vetting of foreign visitors.
To note, the cable was sent to all US diplomatic and consular missions worldwide.
Policy
Social media examination applies to all visa categories
The social media examination policy is applicable to both immigrant and non-immigrant visas.
This covers NGO workers, as well as those who have visited the Palestinian territory in an official/diplomatic capacity on or after January 1, 2007.
"If the review of social media results uncovers potential derogatory information relating to security issues, then a SAO must be submitted," says the cable.
SAO stands for Security Advisory Opinion.
Procedure
SAO process explained
SAO is an interagency probe to determine if a visa applicant is a national security risk to the US.
This internal State Department communication was issued amid President Trump's revocation of hundreds of visas across the country, including the status of some lawful permanent residents.
Under a 1952 law, an immigrant considered detrimental to US foreign policy by the Secretary of State can be deported.
Visa revocation
Over 300 visas revoked, says Secretary of State
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted in late March that he might have revoked over 300 visas.
Asked about the cable, a State Department spokesperson refused to comment on internal communications, but confirmed every potential US traveler goes through rigorous interagency security screening.
"The Trump Administration is focused on protecting our nation and our citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process," they said.
Scrutiny
Visa applicants subject to continuous security vetting
The spokesperson further clarified that all visa applicants are constantly vetted.
"Security vetting runs from the time of each application, through adjudication of the visa, and afterward during the validity period of every issued visa, to ensure the individual remains eligible to travel to the United States," they added.
However, the policy has triggered controversy: Trump officials have hinted student visa holders could be deported for supporting Palestinians and criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza.