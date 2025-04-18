What's the story

In a bold diplomatic move, Bangladesh has demanded a public apology from Pakistan for the atrocities committed during the 1971 liberation war.

Dhaka has also demanded that Islamabad pay $4.3 billion as its portion from the total assets at the time East Pakistan separated from Pakistan in 1971 to form an independent Bangladesh.

The demand came during the first Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between the two countries in 15 years.