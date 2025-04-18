Bangladesh demands apology for 1971 atrocities, plus $4.3B from Pakistan
In a bold diplomatic move, Bangladesh has demanded a public apology from Pakistan for the atrocities committed during the 1971 liberation war.
Dhaka has also demanded that Islamabad pay $4.3 billion as its portion from the total assets at the time East Pakistan separated from Pakistan in 1971 to form an independent Bangladesh.
The demand came during the first Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between the two countries in 15 years.
Compensation demand
Bangladesh seeks compensation for 1971 liberation war
"We have raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan," Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin said, adding, "This is the right time to settle the historical unsettled issues.
The issues included "the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, equitable distribution of undivided assets, transfer of foreign aid funds sent for the victims of the 1970 cyclone, and a formal public apology for the genocide committed by the then Pakistani military in 1971."
Aid funds
Bangladesh seeks compensation for 1970 cyclone victims
Per Dhaka, Pakistan has yet to pay a $200 million foreign donation for victims of the 1970 cyclone.
Uddin stressed these issues need to be resolved for a "solid foundation of our relations" for mutual benefits and interests.
He added they would like to "remain engaged" with a positive outlook to discuss these unsettled issues in the future.
Historical revisionism
Yunus-led interim government downplays Hasina's role in liberation
The talks come amid a thaw in ties between the two countries after Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August last year.
The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government seems to be downplaying Hasina's father Mujibur Rehman's role in Bangladesh's liberation.
In February, the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) of Bangladesh revised its history textbooks, stating that Ziaur Rahman, not Rahman, declared independence on March 26, 1971.