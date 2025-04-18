'Tariffs making Americans rich, no rush to end it': Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has indicated that the current tariffs on the European Union (EU) will remain for the time being.
He said this during a meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the White House.
Though there were suggestions for potential trade agreements, Trump made it clear that he is in no rush to end these tariffs, as he thinks other countries want deals more than he does.
Remark
'We're taking in a lot of money'
He also told the far-right leader that "tariffs are making us rich."
"We're taking in a lot of money. Don't forget we are taking in 25 percent on cars, 25 percent on steel, 25 percent on aluminum, and 10 percent baseline—we put penalties on China for sending us fentanyl," Trump said.
"We put penalties on Mexico and Canada percent for allowing fentanyl and allowing the borders to be weak," he elaborated.
Historic meeting
Meloni's visit marks 1st European leader's meeting with Trump
Meloni's visit to the White House is significant, as she is the first European leader to meet Trump after he slapped a 20% tariff on EU exports.
The tariff was suspended for 90 days last week.
Meloni's visit was viewed as an effort to create closer trade relations between the US and the EU.
During the meeting, she reiterated their common views on immigration and "woke" ideology, saying her goal is "to make the West great again."
Trade relations
Meloni's visit aims to foster US-EU trade relations
Meloni also expressed optimism about a mutually beneficial agreement, saying, "Even if we have some problems between the two shores of the Atlantic, it is time we try to sit down and find solutions."
In their meeting, Trump repeated his criticism of Europe for not being "smart" on immigration and urged them to spend more on NATO defense.
Separately, he said China had "reached out" to him about a deal to end the trade war between them.
Policy discussions
Trump admin to work with 'big 15 economies' first
Trump has imposed jaw-dropping 145 percent tariffs on Chinese goods after it retaliated to his "Liberation Day" tariffs announcement on April 2.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who attended Trump's meeting with Italy's prime minister, stated the administration's process is to work with the "big 15 economies" first.
He also mentioned talks with Japan, calls to the European Union, and future meetings with South Korea and India.