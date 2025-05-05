What's the story

Nutmeg, the famous spice with a warm flavor, has secrets that can boost digestion by leaps and bounds.

This aromatic seed is more than just a culinary treat but also provides a range of digestive benefits.

From calming an upset stomach to helping you absorb nutrients better, nutmeg can be a great addition to your diet.

Here's how this humble spice can change your digestive health with these informative tips.