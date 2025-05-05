5 herbal teas to lift your mood naturally
What's the story
Herbal teas have long been loved for their health benefits, including boosting mood.
These natural infusions could be an easy and effective way to elevate your mood without turning to chemicals.
By adding certain herbal teas to your daily routine, you may witness a positive change in mood and well-being.
Here are five herbal teas that can boost your mood naturally at home.
Relaxation aid
Chamomile tea: A calming brew
Chamomile tea is famous for being calming, making it a perfect option for anyone looking to wind down.
The tea has apigenin, an antioxidant that attaches itself to certain brain receptors, possibly inducing sleepiness and preventing insomnia.
Regularly consuming chamomile tea can also relieve stress and anxiety, resulting in an uplifted mood over time.
Energizing effect
Peppermint tea: Refreshing and uplifting
We all love the refreshing taste and invigorating aroma of peppermint tea.
It has menthol, which can sooth your digestive system while also giving you a gentle energy boost.
All these benefits make peppermint tea an ideal choice when you need a quick pick-me-up or want to enhance mental clarity.
Mood booster
Lemon balm tea: Stress reliever
Traditionally, lemon balm tea has also been used as a natural remedy for relieving stress.
The herb is said to boost levels of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain, which can help alleviate anxiety symptoms and promote relaxation.
Regular consumption of lemon balm tea may even contribute to enhanced cognitive function and emotional balance.
Tranquility enhancer
Lavender tea: Soothing aroma
Lavender tea smells lovely, but it also works wonders for calming the nervous system.
By inhalation or ingestion, the aromatic compounds in lavender help calm feelings of restlessness or agitation, and promote relaxation.
So, sipping on lavender tea can come in handy when you're feeling tense or uneasy.
Anxiety reducer
Passionflower tea: Natural relaxant
Passionflower tea is prized for its anxiolytic properties, possibly reducing anxiety without causing drowsiness.
If consumed in moderation, it can improve your overall well-being as part of a holistic approach to mental health.
Adding passionflower tea into your daily routine can promote long-term emotional balance and cognitive function, paving the way for a happier, healthier life.