India's 5 most peaceful beaches you must visit
India's vast coastline leaves us with plenty of serene beaches that are untouched by the thronging crowds.
These hidden gems offer a perfect escape for anyone keen on solitude and beauty of the nature.
Away from the famous tourist destinations, these beaches offer an ideal place to relax and connect with nature.
Here are some of India's lesser-known beaches that offer an ideal getaway from city life.
Kudle Beach
Gokarna's Kudle Beach
Kudle Beach in Gokarna is famous for its laid-back vibe and picturesque views.
Unlike its illustrious neighbor, Om Beach, Kudle is less frequented by locals and tourists alike, making it a perfect spot for unwinding.
The crescent-shaped beach, dotted with lush greenery, is a sight to behold during sunset.
Walk along the shore or lay on the sand, listening to the lapping waves.
Tarkarli Beach
Tarkarli's pristine shores
Known for its crystal clear waters and white sandy shores, Tarkarli Beach in Maharashtra is another great destination for the ones who want to avoid crowded places.
The beach serves as a great place for snorkeling and discovering marine life with its rich coral reefs.
With fewer tourists, you can have a peaceful day by the sea or hop on a boat to nearby islands.
Varkala Cliff
Varkala's quiet cliffside retreat
Varkala in Kerala has an exquisite cliffside beach, which gives mesmerizing views of the Arabian Sea.
Unlike other packed beaches in Kerala, Varkala knows the art of being calm, thanks to its peaceful surroundings and lesser crowd.
The cliffs are dotted with tiny cafes where one can relish local delicacies while admiring panoramic sea views.
Marari Beach
Marari's secluded sands
Marari Beach near Alleppey is a hidden paradise with its pristine sands and lush coconut groves.
It serves as a beacon of tranquility, giving visitors a taste of Kerala's coastal lifestyle.
Far away from the buzzing tourist circuits, this beach guarantees that peace seekers can enjoy the serene environment in solitude.
Here, you can truly unwind, amidst the natural beauty and quietude that Marari uniquely has to offer.
Agonda Beach
Agonda's serene escape
Agonda Beach in Goa is one of the quietest beaches in India, despite being a part of the popular state which attracts tourists all year round.
However, unlike other Goan spots like Baga or Calangute, which are crowded with tourists every day, Agonda stays untouched.
It offers enough space, providing you time alone with nature's beauty, away from noise pollution prevalent across the entire region.