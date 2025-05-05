Attention! Your US visa can be canceled for these violations
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration has brought in a new immigration policy in the US, called the "Catch and Revoke" directive.
Announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, it allows authorities to revoke visas of foreign nationals—students, workers, and visitors—for minor legal infractions.
However, the broad wording of the policy has raised questions about its application on non-citizens.
Worry
Concerns over free speech and academic freedom
The "Catch and Revoke" policy has raised worries over free speech and academic freedom.
The directive comes specifically for foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian campus protests, or those allegedly supporting Hamas.
The administration claims that student visa holders who endorse terrorist groups are inadmissible under the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Legal opposition
Legal challenges and opposition from educational institutions
The "Catch and Revoke" directive has also faced legal challenges and pushback from educational institutes.
Many revocations of visas have been overturned in court; civil liberties groups argue the directive may violate due process rights.
Meanwhile, 65 US universities including Harvard and MIT have opposed related changes in visa policy. They say such changes would hurt international students as well as academic communities.
Economic impact
Impact on university revenues and academic diversity
According to the National Association of Foreign Student Advisors (NAFSA), international students added $39 billion to the US economy in the 2017-2018 academic session. The "Catch and Revoke" policy could dissuade potential international students, affecting not just university revenues but also diversity of academic discourse.