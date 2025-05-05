Anti-Hindu protest held in Toronto; caged Modi, Jaishankar's effigies paraded
An anti-Hindu parade at Toronto's Malton Gurdwara in Canada has reignited a debate on new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's approach toward Khalistani extremism.
Journalist Daniel Bordman posted a clip of the event on the social media platform X.
He asked whether Carney's administration would be any different from that of his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, in handling the issue.
Bordman's concerns over the parade
Bordman called out the anti-Hindu parade in Toronto, saying it is a major threat to social harmony.
"The Jihadis rampaging through our streets have done significant damage to the social fabric, running around threatening any Jews they can find."
He added, "The Khalistanis are giving them a good run for their money on the most hateful foreign-funded menace to society."
Khalistani group demands deportation of Hindus
The anti-Hindu parade, organized by a Khalistani group at Malton Gurdwara, demanded the deportation of 800,000 Hindus to India.
During the protest, a mock-up of a jail that had effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as prisoners was also shown.
Sharing the video, a Hindu community leader in Canada wrote, "This isn't a protest against India's government; it's blatant anti-Hindu hatred from a Khalistani terrorist group."
K-Gang at Malton Gurdwara (Toronto) shamelessly demands 800,000 Hindus—whose vibrant communities span Trinidad, Guyana, Suriname, Jamaica, South Africa, Netherlands, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Kenya, and beyond—be deported to "Hindustan." This isn't a protest against India's… pic.twitter.com/WETKJzsria— Shawn Binda (@ShawnBinda) May 4, 2025