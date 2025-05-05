What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has called on his administration to reopen Alcatraz, the infamous former prison in San Francisco Bay. He plans to use it for "America's most ruthless and violent offenders."

He made the announcement in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

The president said he is ordering the Bureau of Prisons, as well as the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security, to do so.