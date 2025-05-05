'To lock away dregs of society': Trump reopens Alcatraz prison
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has called on his administration to reopen Alcatraz, the infamous former prison in San Francisco Bay. He plans to use it for "America's most ruthless and violent offenders."
He made the announcement in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.
The president said he is ordering the Bureau of Prisons, as well as the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security, to do so.
Symbolism
Alcatraz to symbolize law, order, and justice
"For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering," he wrote.
Trump has stressed that Alcatraz's reopening would be a symbol of law, order, and justice.
He has expressed frustration with judges he perceives as "radicalized" who want to ensure due process for migrants.
The president's plan has triggered debates over its practicality and possible effects on America's criminal justice system.
Historical context
Alcatraz's history and closure
Alcatraz, on an island off the San Francisco coast, was a federal penitentiary for almost three decades until 1963.
According to the Bureau of Prisons' website, it had become too costly to run the institution at the time as all food, supplies and other necessities had to be delivered by boat.
An estimated $3-5 million was needed just for restoration and maintenance work to keep the prison open, apart from daily operational expenses.
Current use
Alcatraz's current status as a tourist attraction
Today, Alcatraz is maintained by the National Park Service as a tourist site, which draws about 1.2 million tourists a year.
It was made a National Historic Landmark in 1986.
However, the designation can be withdrawn at the owner's request or on the Secretary of the Interior's initiative, according to National Park Service guidelines.
Skepticism
Island has become the subject of several Hollywood blockbusters
Between 1934 until 1963, the institution served as a significant federal detention center. The island's location, surrounded by strong currents and frigid water, made escape difficult.
Gangsters Al Capone and George "Machine Gun" Kelly were among its most well-known captives.
The Rock, starring Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage, and the 1979 film Escape from Alcatraz, starring Clint Eastwood, are among the Hollywood blockbusters the island prison has inspired.