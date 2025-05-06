Good news! US visa slots now open for Indian students
What's the story
The US Embassy in India has announced that thousands of student visa appointment slots are now open.
This comes after Ambassador Eric Garcetti's announcement in April 2024 that student visas were being prioritized.
To note, the US issued over 140,000 student visas to Indians in 2023, more than all other countries for the third year in a row.
Visa priority
US embassy prioritizes student visas
In April last year, Garcetti said America gives "high priority" to student visas, as it knows people-to-people ties "last a lifetime." He had also claimed the US Mission was making preparations to accommodate a higher number of applications from Indian students.
Educational demand
US universities remain popular among Indian students
American universities are still a hot favorite for Indian students. In 2023, the US consular team in India issued over 140,000 student visas, more than any other nation.
The broader US Mission in the country also processed a historic 1.4 million visas in the same year.
However, now, US President Donald Trump's immigration policies are certainly a cause of worry among those planning to go to America.