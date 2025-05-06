Vatican to disable phone signals ahead of new pope's election
What's the story
The Vatican will switch off all mobile phone signals on Wednesday, ahead of the highly secretive conclave to elect a new pope.
The move, reported by the Italian state media, aims to prevent electronic surveillance or communication outside the conclave.
The Sistine Chapel will be fitted with signal jammers to this end, as 133 cardinals prepare to vote on Pope Francis's successor.
Timing
Phone signals to be cut off at 3:00pm local time
The phone signal will be shut down at 3:00pm local time (6:30pm IST), an hour and a half before the cardinals are expected to begin the papal conclave.
All 133 cardinals who will vote on Francis's successor had already reached Rome, the Vatican confirmed.
This conclave—meaning "with key" in Latin—has been employed for centuries to choose the leader of the Catholic Church.
Restrictions
Cardinals to surrender all electronic devices
A Vatican spokesperson announced that the cardinals will have to hand over their phones and all electronic devices from Tuesday, which will be returned only after the conclave ends.
The cardinals will be kept in total isolation in the Sistine Chapel, where they will vow to observe "absolute and perpetual secrecy."
Any contact with the outside world is prohibited, except for "grave and urgent reasons" that must be confirmed by a panel of four peers.
Secrecy
Electricians, plumbers, and elevator operators commit to secrecy
The signal deactivation, however, won't impact St. Peter's Square, where the public usually gathers.
Security has been stepped up across St. Peter's Square with checkpoints at entrances and metal detectors, and anti-drone systems in place.
Even those maintaining the Vatican during the conclave, including electricians, plumbers, and elevator operators, have sworn themselves to secrecy.
They will be on full-time duty without meeting their families.