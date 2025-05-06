Elon Musk's Texas mansion has left neighbors angry—Here's why
What's the story
Elon Musk's plans to build a compound in Texas are being met with opposition from local residents.
The complaints range from alleged zoning violations and excessive security measures, to accusations of harassment.
Paul Hemmer, head of a homeowners association, has been particularly vocal about these issues.
He alleges that he is under constant surveillance from Musk's security cameras, installed on a property the billionaire purchased to merge with two adjacent lots.
Family home
Musk's compound to house family
Reportedly, the merged property is meant to serve as a home for Musk, his 13 kids, and their mothers.
The tech mogul bought this Tuscan-style compound, which spans approximately 14,000 sq ft, and an adjacent six-bedroom mansion last year for nearly $35 million.
The idea behind the purchases was to have his family live close together and spend more time with them.
Dispute details
Hemmer's complaints and Musk's security team's allegations
Hemmer has been vocal about his grievances over Musk's compound. He compared the place to "Fort Knox," owing to its high-security measures.
In retaliation, Musk's security team claimed Hemmer had displayed indecent behavior by being naked outside his home, which Hemmer denied.
Frustrated by Musk's security protocols, Hemmer went so far as to fly a video drone over the property to capture what he claimed were violations.
Official grievance
Neighbors file formal complaint against Musk
Hemmer and other residents of a West Lake Hills cul-de-sac filed a formal complaint against Musk.
They objected to a 16-foot chain-link fence with outward-facing cameras, frequent security-guard shifts, and Tesla vehicles clogging quiet streets.
City inspectors found at least six zoning and construction ordinance breaches in their findings.
Musk's team sought retroactive permits but were denied, as per the New York Times.