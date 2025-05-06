What's the story

Elon Musk's plans to build a compound in Texas are being met with opposition from local residents.

The complaints range from alleged zoning violations and excessive security measures, to accusations of harassment.

Paul Hemmer, head of a homeowners association, has been particularly vocal about these issues.

He alleges that he is under constant surveillance from Musk's security cameras, installed on a property the billionaire purchased to merge with two adjacent lots.