What's the story

The Indian government has moved to stop the auction of ancient gem relics that were found buried with the remains of Buddha.

The Ministry of Culture in India said the auction breaches Indian and international laws as well as United Nations conventions.

The ministry has called for the return of these relics to India for safekeeping and for religious worship.

Sotheby's Hong Kong has listed the relics, including gemstones and ritual artifacts related to Buddha, for auction on May 7th.