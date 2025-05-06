New Zealand PM proposes social media ban for under-16s
What's the story
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has suggested a law banning children under 16 from using social media platforms.
The proposed law, based on Australian laws, would require digital platforms to verify their users' age or be heavily penalized, to the tune of $1.2 million.
The move would protect young people from risks like cyberbullying and violent online content, according to Luxon.
Accountability
Luxon emphasizes tech companies' responsibility
Luxon reiterated that though social media has its good points, it isn't necessarily a safe place for children.
"The onus was on tech companies to be socially responsible."
The PM went on to further explain the need for the intended legislation, "It's about protecting our children. It's about making sure social media companies are playing their role in keeping our kids safe."
Social media impact
Concerns raised by teachers and parents
Luxon has said that teachers and parents have approached him with concerns about cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content, exploitation, and social media addiction.
"Parents are constantly telling us that they are really worried about the impact that social media is having on their children."
The PM also highlighted their struggle in managing their children's access to these platforms.
Legislation details
Proposed bill aims to enhance online oversight
The author of the bill, National MP Catherine Wedd, said it aims to implement legally binding age verification for social media platforms in New Zealand.
Wedd said her bill would assist families in monitoring their children's online behavior.
The proposal is similar to Australia's recent legislation prohibiting under-16s from using social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and X—a move that was criticized by major tech companies as "rushed," "vague," and "problematic."
Legislation support
Public opinion and political support for the bill
A December poll by 1News Verian found that more than two-thirds of New Zealanders support restricting access to social media for under-16s.
The proposed law has been drafted by Luxon's center-right National Party, a member of the governing coalition.
It is not known when the bill will be introduced to parliament, but Luxon said he was hopeful of bipartisan support.
"It's not a political issue; it's a New Zealand issue," he said.