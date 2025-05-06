What's the story

A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting called at the behest of Pakistan on Monday concluded without an official outcome or statement.

The session, which was held behind closed doors amidst increasing India-Pakistan tensions, was called just hours after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of escalating volatility in the region.

However, discussions failed to generate any significant response as Pakistan attempted to shift attention from the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians and brought up the Kashmir issue.