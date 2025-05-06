No outcome at UNSC's closed-door meet held for India-Pakistan tension
What's the story
A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting called at the behest of Pakistan on Monday concluded without an official outcome or statement.
The session, which was held behind closed doors amidst increasing India-Pakistan tensions, was called just hours after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of escalating volatility in the region.
However, discussions failed to generate any significant response as Pakistan attempted to shift attention from the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians and brought up the Kashmir issue.
Diplomacy
Pakistan's UN envoy misuses platform for anti-India claims
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, allegedly misused the UNSC platform to spread false claims against India, according to accusations from India.
Ahmad called India's recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty an "act of aggression," a move interpreted by India as a tactic used by Pakistan to distract from its cross-border terrorism.
In addition, he stated that Pakistan is "fully prepared" to defend its sovereignty and integrity.
Sources
What happened at the meeting
According to ANI sources in New York, UNSC members threw difficult questions at Pakistan at the meeting.
They refused to accept Pakistan's claim that the Pahalgam attack was a "false flag" operation and inquired whether Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was involved.
There was also widespread criticism of the terrorist act and acknowledgement of the need for accountability.
Some members particularly mentioned targeting tourists based on their religion, while many others voiced concerns that Pakistan's missile testing and nuclear rhetoric were escalating factors.
Security Council
Closed-door meeting yields no formal outcome
Pakistan's efforts to internationalize the situation also failed, and it was told to sort out the issues bilaterally with India.
As a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation UNSC, Pakistan had requested closed consultations to discuss these issues.
The meeting was chaired by Greece, the Council president for May.
Contrary to regular sessions in the UNSC Chamber, the consultation was held in a separate room next to the chamber.
Expectations
No significant outcome expected from UNSC meeting
Ahead of the UNSC meeting, India's former Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin, said no "consequential outcome" could be expected from a discussion where one party seeks to shape perceptions using its Council membership.
He added India would counter such efforts by Pakistan.
This was the same sentiment echoed in August 2019 when China sought closed UNSC consultations over India's revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.
Tensions
UN Secretary-General voices concern over rising tensions
Guterres has voiced concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, saying, "It pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point."
Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, he said it was necessary to avoid a military confrontation that would spiral out of control.
On the same day as the meeting, India's Home Ministry asked all states to conduct mock drills across the 244 categorized civil defense districts on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged.