What's the story

The Indian Navy has showcased its operational readiness by carrying out several anti-ship missile launches in the Arabian Sea.

The tests were done from advanced platforms like the Kolkata-class destroyers, as well as Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates.

The naval force released pictures of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from these warships, highlighting their ability for long-range precision strikes.