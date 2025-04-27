Indian Navy showcases combat readiness amid rising tensions with Pakistan
The Indian Navy has showcased its operational readiness by carrying out several anti-ship missile launches in the Arabian Sea.
The tests were done from advanced platforms like the Kolkata-class destroyers, as well as Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates.
The naval force released pictures of BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from these warships, highlighting their ability for long-range precision strikes.
"Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike," the Indian Navy said in a recent social media post.
It further declared the navy is "combat-ready," "credible," and "future-ready" in its mission to safeguard India's maritime interests.
This comes as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack.
After the Pahalgam massacre that killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, India demanded that Pakistani nationals return and suspended the crucial Indus Water Treaty.
In retaliation, Pakistan halted all bilateral agreements with India.
Further, ceasefire violations from Pakistan along the LoC led to a strong retaliatory response from Indian troops.
PM Narendra Modi has expressed his outrage over the terror attack, saying that "every Indian's blood is boiling after the terror attack."
He further added that each citizen is feeling "the pain of those who lost their own in the terror attack."
Speaking during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, PM Modi said, "Peace was returning to Kashmir, but the enemies of the country, of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like this."