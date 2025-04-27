Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram airport receives bomb threat via email
What's the story
Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) received a bomb threat via email on Sunday, April 27.
The airport's Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed that bomb disposal squads have been put into action and detailed checks are ongoing at all terminals.
This comes a day after similar threats were issued to multiple hotels in Thiruvananthapuram.
Past incidents
Previous hotel threats deemed hoaxes
On Saturday, police teams, including bomb disposal units and dog squads, carried out extensive checks at multiple hotels after similar threatening emails.
The investigations eventually declared the threats as hoaxes after no explosives were detected.
An officer of the Cantonment police station confirmed that despite the alarming nature of these messages, no suspicious materials were found during detailed checks at all affected hotels, including the Hilton Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.
Ongoing investigations
Authorities investigating source of email threats
Authorities are investigating the source of these threatening emails.
In recent months, there has been a spate of email threats to key locations across Kerala, including district collectorates, Revenue Divisional Offices, and even the Kerala High Court.
However, police have consistently ruled out any real danger after exhaustive searches, classifying these threats as hoaxes.