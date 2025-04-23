What's the story

Saifullah Kasuri alias Khalid is suspected to be the mastermind behind a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The incident happened on April 22 at Bisaran meadow and claimed the lives of 27 innocent civilians.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for this attack.