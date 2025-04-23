Mumbai, Delhi on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack
What's the story
Following the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left at least 26 dead, the Mumbai Police have sent out an internal advisory.
Delhi, Jaipur, and Amritsar have also been placed on high alert.
The directive has asked seniors across the city to maintain a high level of alertness.
All senior police inspectors (SrPIs) and zonal deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been asked to up security in their respective areas.
Incident overview
Attack details and impact
The attack happened on Tuesday at a Pahalgam resort, a favorite among tourists. The victims included two foreign nationals and two locals.
The assailants specifically targeted civilians based on their religion, according to PTI reports.
Eyewitness accounts indicate that the attackers asked their victims about their religion before opening fire, pointing toward a pattern of religious profiling.
Witness testimony
Eyewitness accounts reveal chilling details
Eyewitnesses have given disturbing accounts of the attack.
A couple was asked whether they were Hindu or Muslim. They were shot after identifying as Hindu.
Men were made to recite the Kalima (Islamic declaration of faith), but they were executed if they couldn't.
Others were physically checked for circumcision before being targeted by the assailants.
Government response
Indian Home Minister and PM respond
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday evening for an emergency security review with intelligence and security agencies.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia following the attack.
Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to ensure price stability and increase flight frequency in view of the increased travel demand from Srinagar following the terrorist attack.