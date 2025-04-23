What's the story

Following the recent terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left at least 26 dead, the Mumbai Police have sent out an internal advisory.

Delhi, Jaipur, and Amritsar have also been placed on high alert.

The directive has asked seniors across the city to maintain a high level of alertness.

All senior police inspectors (SrPIs) and zonal deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have been asked to up security in their respective areas.