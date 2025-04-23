What's the story

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to ensure price stability and increase flight frequency in view of the increased travel demand from Srinagar following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The DGCA has also asked airlines to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees for affected travelers.

Its advisory stressed the need to extend necessary support to tourists experiencing unexpected trouble.

Twenty-six people were killed when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.