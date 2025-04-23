DGCA urges airlines to avoid fee surge after Pahalgam attack
What's the story
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to ensure price stability and increase flight frequency in view of the increased travel demand from Srinagar following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
The DGCA has also asked airlines to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees for affected travelers.
Its advisory stressed the need to extend necessary support to tourists experiencing unexpected trouble.
Twenty-six people were killed when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.
Ministerial meeting
Civil Aviation Minister's urgent meeting with airline representatives
Following the DGCA's direction, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an emergency meeting with airline representatives.
The minister strongly advised against price hikes on tickets for the Srinagar route during this sensitive time.
He also directed airlines to extend their full cooperation to state governments and local authorities in ferrying the deceased back home and ensure no passenger is burdened during this crisis period.
Airline response
Airlines respond to DGCA's advisory with increased flights
Many airlines have welcomed the DGCA's advisory.
Air India has announced extra flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai and will operate all other flights as scheduled.
The carrier is also providing free rescheduling and full refunds on cancellation to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30.
Air India Express is also offering a full refund to the original payment mode for flyers on or before April 30, along with a waiver of date change fees and fare difference.
Additional support
IndiGo and Akasa Air offer support to affected travelers
IndiGo too has come forward. It announced waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel up to April 30 for bookings made on or before April 22.
It has also announced two additional flights to and from Srinagar on April 23 from Delhi and Mumbai.
Akasa Air is offering a full refund without extra charges for all flights departing between April 23 and 29 to and from Srinagar.