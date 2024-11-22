The move comes after a threat by SFJ

Canada withdraws extra screening for travelers to India

By Chanshimla Varah 11:32 am Nov 22, 202411:32 am

What's the story Canada has reversed its standard operating procedures for additional screening of travelers flying to India, CBC News reported. Transport Minister Anita Anand had announced new protocols for extra screening on Monday "out of an abundance of caution." The screening included hand swabs when a trace of a person is necessary, running carry-on luggage through X-ray equipment, and physically screening people.

Travel advisory

Air Canada advises early arrival due to new measures

Following the announcement, Air Canada advised travelers to arrive four hours prior to departure to account for anticipated longer wait times. "Due to heightened security mandates by Transport Canada for all passengers travelling to India, security wait times are expected to be longer than anticipated for your upcoming flight," Air Canada said to travelers bound for Indian destinations. Toronto Pearson Airport also warned about possible delays at international pre-board screening on Sunday.

Airport alert

RCMP linked Indian government agents to serious crimes

Anand's announcement came a month after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) linked Indian government agents to serious crimes in Canada, including acts of murder, extortion, and intimidation. Canada expelled six Indian diplomats on the same day that RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme warned of "well over a dozen" credible and impending threats to members of the South Asian community, particularly Sikh members of the pro-Khalistan movement. India fiercely refuted the RCMP's charges and swiftly expelled six Canadian diplomats.

Diplomatic action

Canada dismisses report linking Modi, Jaishankar to criminal activity

A month after the RCMP's allegations, the Canadian government on Thursday dismissed media reports claiming that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew about a conspiracy to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. "The government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi...Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada," the statement read.