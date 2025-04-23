What's the story

The Madras High Court has upheld the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s rights to conduct raids at the head office of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

The verdict came after TASMAC and the state government challenged the legality of the raids conducted from March 6 to March 8.

The court rejected their petitions, paving the way for ED to continue its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).