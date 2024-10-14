Summarize Simplifying... In short IndiGo and Spotify have teamed up to enhance the travel experience with the '6E Shuffle' feature, offering personalized playlists based on mood, destination, and genre.

IndiGo, Spotify join hands to offer tailored playlists, free subscription

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:13 pm Oct 14, 202401:13 pm

What's the story India's largest airline by market share, IndiGo, has partnered with global music streaming giant Spotify. The collaboration is designed to improve the in-flight experience for passengers with a new feature called '6E Shuffle.' The service provides exclusive travel playlists based on each user's preferences and journey details. Plus, those who book and fly directly with IndiGo will get a four-month free Spotify Premium subscription.

User benefits

Personalized playlists and travel recommendations

With the '6E Shuffle' feature, travelers can enjoy personalized playlists depending on their mood, destination, and genre preferences. These playlists become available as soon as users download the Spotify app. In a cool twist, Spotify's tech will even suggest travel destinations based on the listener's music tastes. You can find information about these suggested cities on IndiGo's destination pages, further enhancing the travel experience for passengers.

Market insights

Gen Z's affinity for travel-related music

Spotify's data also shows that in India, travel-related music is searched more than 22 lakh times per month. Most of these searches are made by Gen Z listeners aged between 18 and 24. They peak between 3:00pm and 4:00pm with the highest number of travel-related searches recorded on April 20 this year. This insight highlights how music plays a major role in enhancing the travel experience for younger demographics.

Campaign launch

Armaan Malik to feature in promotional campaign

As part of their collaboration, IndiGo and Spotify will also launch a video featuring artist Armaan Malik. The campaign, themed 'tune in and take off,' invites travelers to make their journeys better with music that matches every destination or mood. The initiative highlights the availability of playlists for any travel scenario, further emphasizing the unique benefits of the '6E Shuffle' feature for passengers.

Partnership impact

Executives express delight over the collaboration

Neetan Chopra, the Chief Digital and Information Officer of IndiGo, said he was excited about the partnership with Spotify. He noted that the collaboration reflects their commitment to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers, and enable memorable journeys. Neha Ahuja, Director of Marketing for Spotify India, also echoed similar sentiments saying music is an integral part of travel and this partnership allows Spotify to reach both existing and new users.