Presenting the fastest Test hundreds by England batters against India

Albeit in a losing cause, England's Harry Brook scored his 10th Test century in the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval . The blistering knock came off just 91 balls, making it the third-fastest hundred by an England batter against India in Test history. The innings came in the fourth innings as England were chasing a 374-run target. On this note, let's look at the fastest Test hundreds by England batters against India.

#1 Jamie Smith - 80 balls England's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith tops this list as he reached the landmark off just 80 balls in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He added a 303-run stand with Harry Brook after England were down to 84/5 in the morning session. The former returned unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls (21 fours and 4 sixes) as England finished at 407/10. England, however, eventually lost this game.

#2 Ben Duckett - 88 balls Ben Duckett smashed a whirlwind 88-ball century against India in the second innings of the Rajkot Test last year. Duckett was on song with the bat from the beginning, dispatching the Indian bowlers with ease. He added 80-plus runs alongside Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope during his stay. He eventually departed for 153 runs off 151 balls, having hammered 23 boundaries and two maximums. England, however, lost this affair.